© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ypsilanti City Council to vote on placing initiatives on November ballot

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:53 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall.

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight is expected to vote on placing two citizen-sponsored initiatives on the November ballot. They’re the same that were kept off the ballot two years ago due to a missed filing deadline.

One ballot measure asks Ypsilanti voters to switch to nonpartisan elections for Mayor and City Council. Supporters say it will lead to more public participation in local government.

Co-founder of the Ypsilanti Ballot Initiative Group, Brian Geiringer says with Democrats so prominent in the city, council elections are basically decided in the August primary instead of November.

“The people who decide who holds office are going to be a much bigger voter base than when it’s decided in August, which is how it currently is. We’re talking three or four times as many voters will have a voice in who is representing them.”

The other initiative would require a public vote prior to any increase in the police department’s budget.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilYpsilanti Police DepartmentYpsiBIGballot initiativenovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content