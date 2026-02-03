Ypsilanti City Council to ask for review of 1111 West Cross incident

The Ypsilanti City Council will vote on a resolution tonight seeking more information about last month’s standoff on West Cross Street.

The resolution charges the Ypsilanti Police Advisory Commission to review city policies and protocols related to the incident.

Co-sponsor Councilman Patrick McLean says the focus will be on the actions of Ypsilanti Police, as opposed to the multiple jurisdictions involved.

“I think there is a role for other organizations to look at that, and we can talk further and will talk further about how we get those answers. But this one is a little more specific. It’s focused on the policies and protocols of YPD and were they followed or not.”

Last month, several jurisdictions participated in an over-30-hour standoff with Ypsilanti resident Ruben Peeler. He was reported to have been brandishing a sword. It ended with his arrest and the near destruction of the home he was in.

