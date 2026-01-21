Ypsilanti City Council holds off on vote condemning West Cross police action

A crowd of people were demanding action, but the Ypsilanti City Council on Tuesday decided not to vote on a resolution condemning the siege that took place this month on West Cross Street.

Council member Amber Fellows introduced the resolution calling for all charges against suspect Ruben Peeler be dropped and demanding systematic reform. But the rest of the council says they need to learn more about the incident before passing anything.

Mayor Pro-tem Steve Wilcoxen says it was an insane escalation, but many questions need to be answered.

“We need to continue with the investigation and get the information from the county. We need to do our internal investigation. We need to move forward and figure out why this happened the way it was and if those protocols even make any sense.”

Mayor Nicole Brown says passing a resolution without having all the information would be irresponsible. She says the city must respond to facts and not rumors.

