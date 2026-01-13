MSP conducts investigation of Washtenaw County officer-involved shooting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is addressing community concerns following an officer-involved shooting that took place on January 6.

Washtenaw County deputies communicated via radio traffic that a felonious assault suspect they were pursuing by vehicle in Ypsilanti Township allegedly had a firearm. An officer-involved shooting occurred after the pursuit, resulting in the suspect’s death.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says the Michigan State Police was called for an independent investigation.

“As they have been working through the criminal investigation, it was learned that there was not a firearm found in the vehicle.”

Dyer says the community has been on edge, due to recent incidents involving law enforcement, both locally and nationally. She says her responsibility as sheriff is to maintain public trust and be as transparent as possible.

Those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

