Police standoff with Ypsilanti man ends peacefully

A man armed with a sword has been taken into custody following a standoff with police in Ypsilanti.

Police continued late Monday to negotiate with a 53-year-old man who had barricaded himself inside the upper level of a residence in the 1100 block of West Cross Street. The standoff took place after Ypsilanti police responded to a report of someone banging on doors with a long stick.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says officers were confronted by a man with a sword.

“So, they tactfully retreated, set up a perimeter, and then that is when Crisis Negotiation and Metro SWAT was called out.”

The Washtenaw County Metro SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams successfully engaged the man, who was eventually taken into custody at 10:35 PM.

