Dyer blasts Washtenaw County Commission's push to transfer HR department

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer is striking back at the County Commission moving to take away control of her human resources department.

Citing reports of a hostile work environment, the County Commission passed a resolution on Wednesday seeking to transfer the administration of the Sheriff’s HR department to the county.

Dyer says the resolution disregards her legal sole and exclusive authority over all operations within her office.

“The Board of Commissioners’ resolution disregards that mandate. It is factually incorrect, inflammatory, strategically short-sighted, disrespectful to my employees, and violative of the Michigan Constitution.”

Dyer says the resolution demeans the work of her entire staff. She also says she wants to do what she can to ease the tensions that have been growing between her and the commissioners.

Dyer says her office looks forward to finding ways to collaborate with county officials to benefit the people of Washtenaw County.

