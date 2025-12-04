Washtenaw County Commission pulls HR department from Sheriff's Office

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has transferred administration of the Sheriff’s Office human resources department to the county.

Prior to the vote, several residents addressed commissioners in support of Sheriff Alyshia Dyer. In the end, all eight commissioners available voted in favor of the move. They noted numerous complaints of a hostile work environment in the Sheriff’s Department.

Commissioner Caroline Sanders says it’s the board’s responsibility to prevent that from happening.

“People should be able to come in and do their job, receive the direction that they need, the support that they need, and sometimes the discipline without being afraid.”

A dedicated HR liaison will support the daily functions within the Sheriff’s office.

It’s the latest event that has raised tensions between Dyer and some Commissioners. Chair Katie Scott says Dyer has asked for an off-the-record meeting which she welcomes.

Dyer is expected to talk with WEMU later today.

