Washtenaw County Sheriff talks about budget with County Commission

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer presented a budget update to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday night.

Dyer says her department is finally getting back to the desired workforce size. The sheriff says that will eventually ease the strain excessive overtime has taken on the staff and budget.

One area Dyer says is still underfunded is food and medical services in the county jail.

“It is really important to make sure that we have proper funding to run a humane and compassionate environment in our jail. Jail food and medical, for example, is something we have to do. We have to feed people. We have to care for their needs.”

Dyer wants to work with commissioners and the overall community to reduce the jail population. She wants to ensure the people who belong in jail are there, but others can be dealt with by more effective means.

