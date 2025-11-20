© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Sheriff talks about budget with County Commission

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:28 AM EST
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer addresses the County Board of Commissioners on November 19, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer addresses the County Board of Commissioners on November 19, 2025.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer presented a budget update to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday night.

Dyer says her department is finally getting back to the desired workforce size. The sheriff says that will eventually ease the strain excessive overtime has taken on the staff and budget.

One area Dyer says is still underfunded is food and medical services in the county jail.

“It is really important to make sure that we have proper funding to run a humane and compassionate environment in our jail. Jail food and medical, for example, is something we have to do. We have to feed people. We have to care for their needs.”

Dyer wants to work with commissioners and the overall community to reduce the jail population. She wants to ensure the people who belong in jail are there, but others can be dealt with by more effective means.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County JailAlyshia DyerbudgetLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content