Alleged claims of law enforcement backing Danbury Park evictions spark Washtenaw County Prosecutor response

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into an alleged letter sent by Danbury Park Manor Apartments claiming to have a formal partnership with county law enforcement.

Tenants at Danbury Park Manor in Superior Township received a letter supposedly from apartment management stating that they have the backing of the county prosecutor and the Sheriff's Office to collect rent and carry out evictions.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit says the information in those letters is categorically false. He says anyone claiming to have law enforcement backing when they don’t can land them in hot water legally.

“Making false representations in a commercial context can both violate civil and criminal laws, depending on the factual scenario. So, don’t do it!”

Savit says tenants can contact Legal Services of South Central Michigan if they are ever unsure about their rights as renters.

WEMU has reached out to Danbury’s management company, Intrepid Professional Group, for comment. At the time of reporting, no response has been received.

