Former Ypsilanti City Manager charged with embezzlement

The Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney has lodged criminal charges against former Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan.

The allegations against McMullan follow a nearly two-year-long investigation by Michigan State Police. McMullan is accused of unauthorized use of a city-issued credit card by a public official involving funds totaling thousands of dollars. A warrant for McMullan’s arrest was authorized Tuesday.

In a statement, Ypsilanti city officials said they have fully cooperated with law enforcement.

WEMU reached out to Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga’s office for comment, but our calls went unreturned.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

