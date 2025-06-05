© 2025 WEMU
Former Ypsilanti City Manager charged with embezzlement

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:51 AM EDT
Ypsilanti city manager Frances McMullan
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
Ypsilanti city manager Frances McMullan

The Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney has lodged criminal charges against former Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan.

The allegations against McMullan follow a nearly two-year-long investigation by Michigan State Police. McMullan is accused of unauthorized use of a city-issued credit card by a public official involving funds totaling thousands of dollars. A warrant for McMullan’s arrest was authorized Tuesday.

In a statement, Ypsilanti city officials said they have fully cooperated with law enforcement.

WEMU reached out to Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga’s office for comment, but our calls went unreturned.

WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Managerandrew hellengaFrances McMullanMichigan State PoliceWashtenaw County Prosecutorcriminal chargescriminal justice
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
