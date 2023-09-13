Frances McMullan under investigation for misuse of Ypsilanti city funds

A former Ypsilanti city manager is the subject of an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Frances McMullan, who stepped down as city manager last month, is accused of misusing a city-issued credit card.

According to a report by MLive, McMullan racked up more than $14,000 on the card in 2019, the year she was hired as city manager. The purchases included clothing and cash advances.

McMullan claims she was not aware of the city’s credit card policy at the time and later paid back the full amount.

City officials refused to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

