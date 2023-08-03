Short-staffed Ypsilanti police to get help with serious crimes from Sheriff's department

Short staffing at the Ypsilanti Police Department has led to a partnership with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

The new arrangement will see the Sheriff’s department assist the YPD with investigating serious or major crimes, such as homicides, attempted murder, and suspicious deaths.

The YPD has been understaffed for some time. Currently, the department is short six officers.

Filling those vacancies has been a top priority for Chief Kirk Moore since he was hired in April. He says one of the goals of working with the Sheriff’s office is to improve response times to serious or major crimes in the community.

“Of course, we’re still going to assist and help with those calls should we get them, but if one of those occurs while in this period, then the county will take primary over that call for service, over that incident, and take it all the way to adjudication.”

The partnership will last for about four months and will begin on August 7th.

