Kirk Moore realizing "a dream" on his first day as Ypsilanti's new police chief

A new era for the Ypsilanti Police Department officially begins today. The new chief, Kirk Moore, began his first day on the job by being sworn in at City Hall.

With a four-year contract signed, Kirk Moore says he is ready to hit the ground running. Shortly after being sworn in, he talked about his immediate goals for his first 90 days as chief. His three priorities are to learn everything he can about the department and its culture, address staffing issues and he wants to go on a listening tour.

“And that’s making sure that I spend time with every single employee in the organization. That’s important. Because I need to hear their experience, their ideas and so I’ll compile all that information.”

After almost 32 years in law enforcement, most recently as a captain in Henderson, Nevada, Moore put on the uniform and the badge for the first time this morning as a police chief.

“It’s always been the goal. Not just to be a chief of police, but I wanted to lead. And I wanted to be a change agent and serve. And so this is a realization of a dream.”

Once those initial goals are accomplished, Moore says his focus will shift to organizational changes, crime and community policing.

