With contract signed, new Ypsilanti police chief introduced

The Ypsilanti Police Department officially has a new police chief.

After negotiating with the city, Kirk Moore accepted the job as police chief and signed a four-year contract. Moore was officially introduced by Ypsilanti mayor Nicole Brown at last night’s city council meeting.

Moore brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to Ypsilanti. The New Orleans native is moving here from Henderson, Nevada where he was a captain in the city’s police department.

Moore addressed city council and said he is excited to get started.

“Of the people I have met throughout the city have all been very passionate about the city of Ypsilanti. And so, it’s very encouraging, it’s exciting, it’s energetic, it’s intoxicating, and I look forward to serving, especially the men and women of the Ypsilanti Police Department and, of course, this community.”

The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned last August. Brent Yuchasz had been acting as interim chief in the meantime.

Chief Moore’s official first day on the job is Thursday.

