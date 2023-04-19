© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

With contract signed, new Ypsilanti police chief introduced

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
kirk moore 1.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
Kirk Moore answers a question at a meet-and-greet event at the Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. on March 30, 2023.

The Ypsilanti Police Department officially has a new police chief.

After negotiating with the city, Kirk Moore accepted the job as police chief and signed a four-year contract. Moore was officially introduced by Ypsilanti mayor Nicole Brown at last night’s city council meeting.

Moore brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to Ypsilanti. The New Orleans native is moving here from Henderson, Nevada where he was a captain in the city’s police department.

Moore addressed city council and said he is excited to get started.

“Of the people I have met throughout the city have all been very passionate about the city of Ypsilanti. And so, it’s very encouraging, it’s exciting, it’s energetic, it’s intoxicating, and I look forward to serving, especially the men and women of the Ypsilanti Police Department and, of course, this community.”

The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned last August. Brent Yuchasz had been acting as interim chief in the meantime.

Chief Moore’s official first day on the job is Thursday.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti City CouncilKirk MooreYpsilanti Police DepartmentYpsilantiCity of YpsilantiNicole BrownTony DeGiustiLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content