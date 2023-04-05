Ypsilanti police chief finalist accepts conditional offer from city

The process of hiring the next chief for the Ypsilanti Police Department has taken a step forward.

Kirk Moore, the lone finalist for the job, has accepted a conditional offer from the city to be the next chief. The negotiation process is under way and city officials say the goal is to finalize the contract and have city council vote on it at the April 18th meeting.

Moore, originally from New Orleans, is currently a captain in the police department in Henderson, Nevada. Most of his more than three decades in law enforcement were spent in Henderson, a city with a population of about 330,000, which is about 16 times the size of Ypsilanti. He was selected out of four applicants to be the YPD’s next chief.

Last week, Moore took part in a meet-and-greet with members of the community at the Riverside Arts Center. He addressed a number of issues facing the city. He said if he wants to address issues like gun violence and community engagement, he needs to address the department's morale problem, which is his top priority.

