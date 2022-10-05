Ypsilanti interim police chief: Hiring new officers is "number one goal"

The future of the Ypsilanti Police Department was the focus of last night’s city council meeting as they were joined by the Police Advisory Commission.

One of the primary topics was the process of finding a new police chief after Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. The job opening has not yet been posted and the police advisory commission wants to be a part of the hiring process.

While finding the right leader is important, the department is currently seven officers short.

Interim chief Brent Yuchasz says filling those vacancies is his top priority, and he’s having success reaching out to the police academies.

“We’ve had quite a few people apply out of those academies, and so, currently, we’ve got three applicants that we’re conducting background investigations on. So, that’s a pretty big step for a short period of time for a department our size.”

Other discussions included officer engagement with the public and the role the police advisory commission can play in the hiring process of the next chief.

