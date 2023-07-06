Homicide suspect who barricaded himself in Ypsilanti Township apartment taken into custody

A suspect in a fatal stabbing who barricaded himself in an Ypsilanti Township apartment this morning has been arrested.

The 27-year-old suspect, who has yet to be identified publicly, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the 2000 block of International Drive early this morning. Upon arrival at the Aspen Chase apartment complex, they found a 44-year-old transgender woman deceased.

The suspect, armed with a gun, then barricaded himself inside.

Derrick Jackson is a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office.

"The subject peacefully surrendered himself. Our crisis negotiators worked for hours and eventually that work paid off and he decided to comply with our orders to drop the weapon and he came out of the building and was taken into custody by our SWAT team."

The suspect was barricaded in the apartment with another individual. That person was released safely later in the morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to remain clear of the building until the scene is cleared.

UPDATED 7/6/23 at 8:20 p.m. Victim was a transgender woman. They were originally identified as a man.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

