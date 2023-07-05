Nine days of early voting, tabulating absentee ballots in advance heading to governor's desk

The first wave of a series of bills related to expanding voting rights in Michigan will soon be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

These bills stem from the constitutional amendment that was adopted overwhelmingly after the 2022 Election.

The main features are implementing nine days of early voting for every state and federal election, establishing a framework for counties to administer early voting on behalf of municipalities, and allowing for absentee votes to be tabulated prior to election day.

Ed Golembiewski is the Washtenaw County elections director. He says early vote counting will help a lot of people.

“Making the day as reasonable as we can for poll workers and for election administrators and for the public who will actually get to understand what the results are hopefully before they go to bed on election night.”

Some other upcoming bills will include how to fund early voting, increasing the numbers of voters a precinct can have, allowing more time to receive overseas ballots, and giving people three days after the election to sign their absentee ballot.

