Ypsilanti to fight lawsuit over ordinance mandating landlords distribute voting information

The City of Ypsilanti is planning to fight a lawsuit that was brought against it. The suit claims an ordinance requiring landlords to distribute voting information is unconstitutional.

The ordinance, which is currently suspended as a result of the litigation, says all landlords must include information about voting in a tenant’s move-in packet. That includes materials provided by the city about absentee ballots, polling locations, and a voter registration form.

John Barr is the Ypsilanti city attorney, and he said the case was referred to the city insurance company and they’ve picked up the defense.

“They’ve assigned defense council to the case, and the defense counsel has looked at the case, and there was a response filed with the court for the city. And the case will now go forward in the federal district court.”

According to the law firm representing the five landlords who filed the suit, the ordinance is a violation of the First Amendment because it's compelled speech.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org