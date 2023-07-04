Rep. Brabec: House bill to ban conversion therapy would "protect our kids"

The Michigan House of Representatives passed a package of bills that would ban conversion therapy as a way to treat minors.

The American Medical Association defines conversion therapy as any intervention that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, sexual behaviors or gender identity.

Felicia Brabec is a State House Representative from the 33rd District, which covers parts of Washtenaw County. She says this practice can have lifelong and life threatening consequences to those who are exposed to it.

“I hate to even call it a therapy. Again, it’s not evidence-based at all. As a practicing therapist, we are supposed to do no harm and this practice does do harm.”

Brabec says kids who are exposed to conversion therapy have higher rates of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide attempts.

“What we’re trying to do is protect our kids from dangerous, non-evidence-based practices when they go to therapy.”

She is optimistic that the Senate will take up the bill in the near future.

