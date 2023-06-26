Ypsilanti nonprofit reflects on Pride Month's impact on LGBTQ+ youth

With this year’s Pride Month coming to an end, an Ypsilanti nonprofit has noticed the month’s impact on queer youth.

Ypsilanti held its Pride parade earlier this month with many organizations taking part.

Ozone House is one of these organizations, and it is home to the queer youth support group PrideZone.

Brie Nikora is the outreach and PrideZone coordinator. They say that they have seen Pride Month positively impact the youth they work with. At Pride events, they say that the youth felt more comfortable openly being themselves while surrounded by the community.

Nikora says these feelings can be present year-round.

“... It could just be a continuation of spaces that are created throughout the year that tell young people that their identities are safe, that who they love is safe, that who they are is safe.”

They say this can be done by displaying Pride flags and stickers, and by hosting Pride events outside of June.

