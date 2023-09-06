Ypsilanti passes first reading of ordinance to expand smoking restrictions

Ypsilanti City Council voted to put additional smoking restrictions in the city.

The proposed ordinance would ban smoking in all city buildings. In addition, smoking will be prohibited in all tot-lot playgrounds and within 15 feet of any play structure in all city parks.

The first reading of the ordinance passed by a unanimous vote. The ordinance was the product of the city’s Parks and Recreation commission.

Evan Sweet is a city council member representing the Third Ward and a liaison to the commission. He said the smoking ban also applies to e-cigarettes.

“It’s less of an impact than a traditional cigarette but still does have some health repercussions to it from those in the immediate area.”

According to city documents, violators of the ordinance would receive a $50 fine.

The second reading will take place at the city council’s next meeting on September 19th.

