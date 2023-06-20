Ypsi council to tackle new retail cannabis rules

After months of extending a moratorium on new cannabis shops in Ypsilanti, city council will finally be sitting down to discuss how to move forward with future permits.

At this point, there are 10 permitted cannabis stores already operating in the city, and several others that are permitted but have not been approved to open a store yet.

As other applications come in, Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Wilcoxen says it was clear new council members had concerns. So now, he’s arranged a working session with council members this evening at 6pm to plan out a new direction.

"We’re looking at the zoning maps in greater detail to see how many potential sites there would be for retail places."

Wilcoxen says those in the working session will sort out how to set caps on retail permits and zoning rules to control where the businesses could operate.

The moratorium can be lifted when their plan is approved as a resolution.

