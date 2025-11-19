© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County set to hire its first Director of Aging Services

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:12 AM EST
Shannon Effler
Shannon Effler
/
LinkedIn
Shannon Effler

Washtenaw County is expected to hire its first Director of Aging Services during tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Shannon Effler comes to Washtenaw County from Indiana University’s School of Medicine where she’s director of geriatric programs. Over 70 candidates applied for the position.

Commissioner Jason Maciejeski, who was on the hiring committee, says Effler will be a great addition to the county.

“Delivering those kinds of services in an effective way with a really strong network of providers, how that can impact older adults and how older adults are engaging in the communities.”

Effler’s experience, knowledge and education led the County Administration to offer her a salary above the midpoint of the position grade. She’ll be paid $155,000 a year and is expected to begin in early 2026.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
