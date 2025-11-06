Washtenaw County sending additional funds to senior food assistance providers

The number of older people facing food scarcity is increasing in Washtenaw County. The Board of Commissioners is trying to help ease the burden through the Senior Millage.

Federal funding cuts and the rising costs of food has placed a burden on local senior nutrition providers. The local non-profit food programs got together to ask commissioners for assistance.

The Board agreed to allocate over $636,000 from the Older Persons’ Millage.

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels President Barbara Niess-May says the help will go a long way.

“It will close the gap that would have existed for us in Q1. Like everybody else, costs to do business are rising, and as you can imagine, in this current environment, we’re getting a lot of phone calls for additional support.”

Another $100,000 each will be going to the Food Gatherers Food Bank and the Senior Crisis Intervention Program.

