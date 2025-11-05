Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners expected to vote to allocate money for food assistance programs

In the wake of recent actions by the Trump Administration, Washtenaw County Commissioners tonight will vote to allocate funds from the Older Persons’ Millage for local food programs.

Commissioners are being asked to allocate over $636,000 from the millage for Meals on Wheels and the Senior Cafe program. They are also voting to send $100,000 to the Food Gatherers food bank.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says they want to do what they can to help those in need.

“Even if there’s people in D.C. who don’t have a heart about this, some of these Republican lawmakers, not our own, we have a heart here in Washtenaw County. And we had to think about what we could do to try to shore some of this up to try and help a little bit.”

Scott says there’s no way the county and the additional donations coming in can fill the entire gap from losing SNAP benefits, but it should help ease the burden some people may be feeling.

