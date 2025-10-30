Michigan Attorney General Nessel joins multi-state lawsuit over paused food assistance

Today, a federal judge will consider whether to block the Trump Administration from pausing some food assistance to Michigan and other states.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told states to pause Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments because of the federal government shutdown.



Democratic state attorneys general, including Michigan’s, sued, alleging the government has billions in contingency funds it could use for November snap benefits.



Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the group of AGs has often succeeded in getting the Trump Administration to change course.



“Sometimes because we have such powerful arguments and the Administration has such weak arguments, if they have any viable arguments at all, oftentimes the Administration just drops the matter altogether.”

The USDA claims it’s not allowed to use its contingency funds for regular SNAP payments next month.

