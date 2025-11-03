© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With SNAP benefits on pause, people turn to local food banks in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:18 AM EST
Bread found in Food Gatherers' food pantry.
Food Gatherers
Bread found in Food Gatherers' food pantry.

Today is the deadline for the Trump administration to update a federal judge who last week ruled that the Agriculture Department must release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

Today’s deadline comes as millions of Americans are without their November SNAP benefits due to the federal shutdown, which will soon be the longest in U.S. history.

In Washtenaw County, families are turning to food banks and pantries as uncertainty grows for low income families trying to afford food.

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is an Ann Arbor Democrat representing the 6th district. She says people are having to make hard decisions.

“A woman in my district last week told me she had recently had to choose between putting gas in her car to get to her child and buying milk for her child.”

As communities in Washtenaw County look for ways to help fill the gap, food banks and pantries, like Food Gatherers and Jewish Family Services, are reporting an uptick in demand for emergency food assistance.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyDebbie DingellU.S. House of Representativescongressus department of agricultureDonald TrumpFederal Governmentgovernment shutdownSNAPjewish family services of washtenaw countyFood Gatherersfood pantryfood assistancefood insecurityfood
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content