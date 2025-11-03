With SNAP benefits on pause, people turn to local food banks in Washtenaw County

Today is the deadline for the Trump administration to update a federal judge who last week ruled that the Agriculture Department must release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds.

Today’s deadline comes as millions of Americans are without their November SNAP benefits due to the federal shutdown, which will soon be the longest in U.S. history.

In Washtenaw County, families are turning to food banks and pantries as uncertainty grows for low income families trying to afford food.

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is an Ann Arbor Democrat representing the 6th district. She says people are having to make hard decisions.

“A woman in my district last week told me she had recently had to choose between putting gas in her car to get to her child and buying milk for her child.”

As communities in Washtenaw County look for ways to help fill the gap, food banks and pantries, like Food Gatherers and Jewish Family Services, are reporting an uptick in demand for emergency food assistance.

