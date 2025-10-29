Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels faces increasing demand and costs as SNAP cuts loom

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels is facing rising demand in the face of federal funding cuts that are now targeting SNAP benefits.

As the county grapples with reduced services and benefits like SNAP, food programs, like Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels, are already experiencing an increase in referrals and requests for support.

The organization’s president, Barbara Niess-May, says this year alone, there’s been a 10-15% increase in people looking for help putting food on the table.

“A large percent of those that we serve receive the SNAP benefit and very much need them. We also have some that we expected in the next year to qualify, and they won't have the opportunity to apply for them.”

Niess-May says changes to Medicaid and Social Security are compounding the situation. Many clients have reported confusion over sudden garnishment of the latter to pay for their health insurance.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

