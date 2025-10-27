© 2025 WEMU
Growing Hope in Ypsilanti to help SNAP beneficiaries

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:37 AM EDT
Growing Hope information booth at the Ypsilanti Farmers' Market.
Julius Buzzard
/
Growing Hope
Growing Hope information booth at the Ypsilanti Farmers' Market.

Growing Hope has plans to help Ypsilanti Farmers Market shoppers who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase fresh produce through the federal shutdown.

Growing Hope normally receives reimbursement from the federal government when people exchange SNAP benefits for tokens to shop at the Ypsilanti Farmers’ Market.

Julius Buzzard is the executive director for Growing Hope, which operates the market. He says they came up with a plan to help food assistance beneficiaries still shop for nutritious goods.

“We’ve raised some extra dollars in anticipation and are continuing to solicit donations to keep giving folks who would have SNAP benefits the ability to come and to shop at the Farmers’ Market.”

Buzzard says Growing Hope has enough donations reserved to continue substituting SNAP benefits until around the end of the year.

