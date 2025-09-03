EMU’s Swoop’s Pantry marks 10 years of combating food insecurity

Eastern Michigan University’s food pantry is marking its tenth anniversary of operation with plans to expand and grow in its community service.

For ten years, Swoop’s Pantry at Eastern Michigan University has provided food to students facing financial hardship.

Colton Rays is a graduate assistant helping to manage the pantry. He says the pantry went from distributing 20,000 pounds of food in its first year to over 180,000 pounds during the previous school year. He adds inflation has led to more students needing help securing food.

“So, we have recognized that, with increase in food prices, that has contributed to a larger number of students shopping at the pantry.”

Rays says plans for the next ten years for Swoop’s Pantry include expanding their food garden and helping enroll students for various resources and assistance programs.

Swoop's Pantry will be holding a 10th anniversary celebration on Thursday at EMU's Pierce Hall starting at 3 PM.

