Washtenaw County Food Policy Council concerned over SNAP cuts

The Washtenaw County Food Policy Council says its funding appears to be in decent shape for the coming year, but there are concerns on how cuts out of Washington will affect the community.

Concerns are being raised about how changes to the SNAP program will be felt locally.

Food Gatherers Community Food Programs Coordinator and council member Andrew Paniagua says the changes will cause a lot of stress when implemented.

“We know that for every meal a food bank can provide, SNAP provides nine, right? And so, it’s just not if but when these cuts to SNAP do kind of phase in obviously, that’s going to be a huge burden on the emergency food system. It’s just impossible to make up.”

Food Council members say there are other factors they worry about. One is the expansion of work requirements that Christine Taylor of Jewish Family Services says is unfair to single parents.

