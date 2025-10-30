Washtenaw County to team with Food Gatherers to help SNAP recipients

The threat of a pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is days away. Washtenaw County is teaming up with local food bank Food Gatherers to keep people from going hungry.

The county and Food Gatherers will be setting up several food distribution centers. The details and locations are still being finalized. Drive-thru centers will begin the second week in November.

Washtenaw County Director of Operations Brady Peck says there will be several options available.

“We’re working to make sure that residents in the county that are going to lose access to SNAP benefits are able to get food through Food Gatherers and food pantries throughout the county. If they’re aged 60 or older, they can receive meals through Senior Cafe sites.”

Peck says veterans can receive help through the Washtenaw Veterans Affairs Department. He says WIC recipients will not be impacted until at least November 24th.

