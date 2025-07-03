Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approve creation of Office of Aging Services

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has given final approval to the creation of the Office of Aging Services. But it took another marathon session to get there.

It was 2:40 this morning when Chair Katie Scott banged her gavel to bring the meeting to an end. The discussion among commissioners got testy at times as they worked on the office’s framework and operations policy.

In the end, it was mostly minor changes agreed upon, but Scott welcomed the lengthy discussion.

“And helpful debate is good. It’s tiring, but it’s good. And I think if we can do this, this approach is going to support a more productive and collaborative decision-making process, which ultimately serves our community, and that’s why we’re here.”

Now the search will begin for a Director of Aging Services and to establish a staffed Aging Resource Center.

Funding comes through the Older Persons Millage passed last November.

