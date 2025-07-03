© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approve creation of Office of Aging Services

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT
Residents attend the July 2, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting, which established the Washtenaw County Office of Aging Services.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents attend the July 2, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting, which established the Washtenaw County Office of Aging Services.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has given final approval to the creation of the Office of Aging Services. But it took another marathon session to get there.

It was 2:40 this morning when Chair Katie Scott banged her gavel to bring the meeting to an end. The discussion among commissioners got testy at times as they worked on the office’s framework and operations policy.

In the end, it was mostly minor changes agreed upon, but Scott welcomed the lengthy discussion.

“And helpful debate is good. It’s tiring, but it’s good. And I think if we can do this, this approach is going to support a more productive and collaborative decision-making process, which ultimately serves our community, and that’s why we’re here.”

Now the search will begin for a Director of Aging Services and to establish a staffed Aging Resource Center.

Funding comes through the Older Persons Millage passed last November.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw County Office of Aging ServicesKatie Scottsenior citizensmillage
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content