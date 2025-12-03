© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Board of Commissioners leadership proposes taking over Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office internal HR department

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:28 AM EST
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer (far right) addresses the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer (far right) addresses the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote tonight on a resolution to transfer human resources duties from the Sheriff’s Office to the County Administration.

The resolution states there have been numerous reports of poor judgement in the handling of personnel matters in the Sheriff’s Office. Allegations include intimidation, punitive retaliation and a systematic breakdown of employee confidence.

Board Chair Katie Scott says, as the employer of record, it must be addressed by the Commission.

“The goal of this is simple. It’s to protect employees and that we’re asking because employees deserve best faith and support in the workplace, and we can’t ignore patterns of concern that are communicated to us by the administration.”

The resolution does not go into any details citing employee privacy rules. Scott says more will be discussed during tonight’s meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeKatie ScottToxic work environment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content