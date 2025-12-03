Board of Commissioners leadership proposes taking over Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office internal HR department

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote tonight on a resolution to transfer human resources duties from the Sheriff’s Office to the County Administration.

The resolution states there have been numerous reports of poor judgement in the handling of personnel matters in the Sheriff’s Office. Allegations include intimidation, punitive retaliation and a systematic breakdown of employee confidence.

Board Chair Katie Scott says, as the employer of record, it must be addressed by the Commission.

“The goal of this is simple. It’s to protect employees and that we’re asking because employees deserve best faith and support in the workplace, and we can’t ignore patterns of concern that are communicated to us by the administration.”

The resolution does not go into any details citing employee privacy rules. Scott says more will be discussed during tonight’s meeting.

