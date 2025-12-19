© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office offers advice on deterring holiday porch piracy

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
An elderly man leaving a package on the front door.
RDNE Stock Project
/
Pexels
An elderly man leaving a package on the front door.

Porch piracy is on the rise this holiday season, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents advice on how to deter package theft.

With many residents expecting holiday gift deliveries this time of year, some are discovering that those packages are going missing after they arrive.

Commander Eugene Rush is the Community Engagement Officer for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. He says there are a couple of things residents can do to deter porch pirates.

“Have someone at your residence or be there when your package is delivered. Number two is if you have some type video equipment, like a Ring doorbell or something that can capture any information on the offender of these crimes, that would be helpful.”

Rush says if you are a victim of porch piracy, it’s best to report it to your local law enforcement with as much detail as possible. He says if you catch someone in the act of stealing, you should call 911 instead of confronting them.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcementTheftCrimeholidays
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content