Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office offers advice on deterring holiday porch piracy

Porch piracy is on the rise this holiday season, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents advice on how to deter package theft.

With many residents expecting holiday gift deliveries this time of year, some are discovering that those packages are going missing after they arrive.

Commander Eugene Rush is the Community Engagement Officer for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. He says there are a couple of things residents can do to deter porch pirates.

“Have someone at your residence or be there when your package is delivered. Number two is if you have some type video equipment, like a Ring doorbell or something that can capture any information on the offender of these crimes, that would be helpful.”

Rush says if you are a victim of porch piracy, it’s best to report it to your local law enforcement with as much detail as possible. He says if you catch someone in the act of stealing, you should call 911 instead of confronting them.

