'Operation: Christmas Wishes' brings joy to local school kids

Today, kids at Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti will be treated to a little extra holiday cheer through an annual gift-giving initiative.

Students at Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti will each receive a holiday gift as part of a charitable program known as "Operation: Christmas Wishes."

Sponsored by the Yoga Strong Foundation, the event aims to spread kindness and joy during the holiday season.

Perry Early Learning Center Principal Brian Dickerson says Brighton and Pinckney High School volunteers worked diligently to fulfill their gift requests.

“The high school kids were so engaged. They come in their holiday attire, wearing their Christmas hats and colorful sweaters, and they really interact with the kids.”

"Operation: Christmas Wishes" has raised over $135,000 and donated $46,000 in scholarships since 2016.

