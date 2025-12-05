© 2025 WEMU
'Operation: Christmas Wishes' brings joy to local school kids

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:17 AM EST
Brighton and Pinckney high school students deliver presents from Target as part of "Operation Christmas Wishes".
Yoga Strong Foundation
Brighton and Pinckney high school students deliver presents from Target as part of "Operation Christmas Wishes".

Today, kids at Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti will be treated to a little extra holiday cheer through an annual gift-giving initiative.

Students at Perry Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti will each receive a holiday gift as part of a charitable program known as "Operation: Christmas Wishes."

Sponsored by the Yoga Strong Foundation, the event aims to spread kindness and joy during the holiday season.

Perry Early Learning Center Principal Brian Dickerson says Brighton and Pinckney High School volunteers worked diligently to fulfill their gift requests.

“The high school kids were so engaged. They come in their holiday attire, wearing their Christmas hats and colorful sweaters, and they really interact with the kids.”

"Operation: Christmas Wishes" has raised over $135,000 and donated $46,000 in scholarships since 2016.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
