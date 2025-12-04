Ypsilanti Township helping deliver community letters to Santa

Ypsilanti Township officials are encouraging families in the local community to write a letter to Santa as part of a campaign to bring holiday cheer to the township.

Members of Ypsilanti Township’s "50 & Beyond" program are working as Santa’s helpers to connect with the community’s children who submit their letters to Santa.

Juliann Trudell is the township’s community engagement coordinator. She says the Letters to Santa campaign was set up as way for older and younger residents to bring each other Christmas joy. She adds quite a few letters they receive are surprisingly grounded.

“There’s some that talk about how they’ve been a good big sister or big brother. Some of them admit to some of their shortcomings from the previous year.”

Families can drop off their letters to Santa at drop boxes located at Ypsilanti Township’s Community and Civic centers by December 11 to receive a reply by Christmas.

