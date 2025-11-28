Main Street Ann Arbor anticipates good showing for Black Friday

The financial forecast for the start of the holiday season among businesses along Ann Arbor’s Main Street is looking to be in the black for Black Friday.

Ashley Schaffer is the executive director for Main Street Ann Arbor. She says the prices of various gift items have risen due to tariffs and other factors. She adds this has led shopping trends heading into the holiday season to gear toward gifting unique, personalized items and experiences.

“People are being more intentional with their spending and the gifts that they’re looking to get. They’re looking for more unique, one-of-a-kind, personal touches, and I think a lot of the businesses downtown have been very intentional in curating their holiday selection.”

Schaffer says foot traffic has been steadily increasing since the pandemic ended and expects the days leading up to Christmas to help many Main Street businesses to be financially secure into the new year.

