Main Street Area Association celebrates successful holiday shopping season for local businesses

Ann Arbor’s Main Street Area Association says this recent holiday season helped many businesses end 2024 as their most successful year since the pandemic.

Executive Director Ashley Schafer says, thanks to the Holiday Shopping Guide and Midnight Madness, Main Street businesses saw the most foot traffic they’ve seen in several years.

While the official financial report for 2024’s holiday sales won’t be finalized until early February, Schafer says, based on survey feedback, things look promising for local businesses.

“Every member that we have that responded to the survey reported they saw an uptick in visitors and sales, which is great. And also, they saw people out shopping later.”

One thing Schafer says the Association will improve on for 2025 is getting the Holiday Shopping Guide out earlier. She says letting locals know about holiday events and deals at the beginning of November, rather than close to Thanksgiving, would likely increase interest and engagement for Main Street.

