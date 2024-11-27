Ann Arbor's Main Street Area Association encouraging support of local businesses for Black Friday

Main Street in Downtown Ann Arbor is gearing up for Black Friday with hopes of bringing in people to shop locally this holiday season.

Main Street Area Association Executive Director Ashley Schafer says she’s excited to bring cheer downtown this season with the holiday gift guide and Santa’s Mailbox.

Main Street restaurants will be offering gift card specials, and shops will be giving up to 30% off on various gifts.

Schafer says this fall saw a return to normalcy for Main Street as more and more people returned to shopping downtown.

“We saw record numbers of people coming back out post-pandemic we haven’t seen in the last few years. The energy down there, it just continues to grow, and we hope it continues year over year.”

Along with State District and Kerrytown, Main Street Area Association will also be holding Midnight Madness on December 6th where shoppers can find deals, food, music, and Santa Claus.

