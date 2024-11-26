© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County establishments offering free meals and good company on Thanksgiving Day

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST
Thanksgiving cornucopia fruit
Jill Wellington
/
Pixabay
Thanksgiving cornucopia fruit

Several places around Washtenaw County will be offering free food and good company to those in need this Thanksgiving.

A bed and breakfast in Ann Arbor is looking to feed between 150-200 people for the first time this Thursday.

Co-owner of the Stone Chalet Daisy Howlind says she wants to give back to the community and will be serving turkey, potatoes, green beans, ice cream, and pies to all who come. She adds this is a bit personal for her because she wants to help those that might feel left out this holiday.

“Over the years, my family has shrunk in size, and I feel like even myself is kind of lonely. So, I wanted to host an event for people who want a warm meal on Thanksgiving and then also just might be lonely and want other people around them.”

Other local places offering meals include the Robert J. Delonis Center in Ann Arbor, Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti, and Trinity Health Chelsea Hospital.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
