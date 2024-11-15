EMU holding Thanksgiving drive-thru event to help needy families

Eastern Michigan University is looking to fill the cornucopia of families in need with their "Thankful for You" Thanksgiving giveaway next Thursday.

EMU will be giving turkeys, hams, baked goods, and locally sourced produce first-come/first-serve to families who drive up at the George Gervin GameAbove Center next Thursday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

EMU President and event sponsor Dr. James Smith says, around this time of year, food security can change rather suddenly, and people shouldn’t be afraid to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I say this to our students all the time. We have students that are fairly food secure until one month that they aren’t; take advantage of what’s out there for you.”

Smith says “Thankful for You” has changed from a community dinner event to a food giveaway. He adds he hopes events like this to inspire EMU students and the local community to someday help families in need.

