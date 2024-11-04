Washtenaw United: Ypsilanti Food Co-op connecting community

ABOUT CORINNE SIKORSKI:

"Graduate of EMU, with degrees in geography, biology and public administration. Raised a daughter in Ypsilanti, while working at the YFC, and have worked at YFC since 1978. I now have 2 grandkids that I adore, and work to influence with the beauty of nature and my love of gardening and good food."

David Fair: The economy, food and consumer prices, and housing have all been issues in the campaigns leading up to tomorrow's Election Day. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. While the conversations have centered on looking ahead as to what the future will bring under new and different leadership options, there are people dealing with the ramifications of these issues right here in our community every day. Food insecurity and food prices are certainly a focus for folks at the Ypsilanti Food Co-op. And putting politics to the side, we wanted to get a look at those challenges and how it impacts and manifests for locals. Corrine Sikorski is the general manager at the Ypsilanti Food Co-op. And, Corrine, thank you so much for the time today! I appreciate it!

Corrine Sikorski: You're welcome! Thank you for inviting me!

David Fair: If I've done my math correctly, you've been working at the Ypsilanti Food Co-op for about 46 years. When you began in 1978, did you imagine you would still be there in 2024?

Corrine Sikorski: No, I didn't! And I think, like most young people, I just was doing stuff and didn't really think about where I was going to end up.

David Fair: In the more than four decades of work at the Co-op, I'm sure there has been an evolution and need for adaptation to current conditions. How is the work different today than it was when you began in the late '70s?

Corrine Sikorski: Well, in the late '70s, we were trying to run a store that was very small and get people to understand why good food was important. Organic food wasn't really available in the grocery stores at that time. And so, we were just seen as alternative-minded folks that they weren't sure what they were going to get when they came to our little store. And today, it's very known about organics and local and natural foods. So, people are more interested in the healthy options that we have.

David Fair: You are an Eastern Michigan University graduate with degrees in geography, biology and public administration. How does that figure into the work that you do at the co-op now?

Corrine Sikorski: I came to Eastern with an idea of sustainability and interest in the environment especially, and I love cooking. And so, those things fit very well into what I do at the co-op, which is manage a business but, more importantly, provide great food to our community.

David Fair: I'm really glad you said the word "sustainability." In the years you've been working there, how have the environmental sustainability aspirations and food procurement practices changed over the years?

Corrine Sikorski: When we first started back in the '60s and '70s, as I had mentioned, organic wasn't a known commodity. And, of course, today, organic is everywhere in the marketplace. And I can't remember what year--20 years ago or so--the government did enact an organic law that makes it more standard how people raise things organically. So, that had been a big change. And then, over the last 20 or 30 years, people have just become more interested in getting local food again. Michigan is a huge agricultural state, so there are lots of food options. Like, getting them locally isn't always possible. And so, that's actually changed, and the interest has really grown for people wanting to support local farmers and get their food more locally.

David Fair: Our Washtenaw United conversation with Corrine Sikorski from the Ypsilanti Food Co-op continues on 89 one WEMU. Some contend that Ypsilanti sits in a bit of a food desert, and access to healthy organic foods is somewhat limited for a good number of folks in the community. And that's a role the co-op can and does fill. But we all know organic foods are more expensive. We've seen food prices spiral over the past few years, and it's become a major political issue. How do you see pricing impacting the community you serve?

Corrine Sikorski: It is definitely an issue that we try to work on every day with having better cost organic and national food. We have various programs and participate in the EBT program and the double up food box program, which support produce, especially for folks with their EBT cards. We have a full line of products that are price supported by a national co-op organization--National Cooperative Grocers. And on Natural Food Line Field Day, there are products that are price supported as well that keep the price down on many organic products that we carry. So, we try to balance having really high-end quality products with some lower priced products as well.

David Fair: Looking at the business of the food market, has the co-op itself faced its own financial struggles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Corrine Sikorski: The pandemic was actually really vital to us growing. We saw 37% growth in 2020 caused by the pandemic, and we were able to supply food when many of the big chains around us were having shortages, especially of the kind of food that people were looking for, which were things to bake with--so beans, flour, baking yeast. And we already had those in good supply and had close contact with smaller vendors that we were able to keep getting those items from, even when big stores were having trouble finding them. So, we were already in the market of selling bulk foods that people wanted to be able to cook with when the pandemic hit and people were at home cooking more. We also did a curbside program that 30% of our sales became curbside pick-ups, helping our community stay safe while we provided great food. We were an important part of the safety and food procurement for people during the pandemic.

David Fair: We see the issue of employee wages playing out in every part of our community. How is the co-op addressing employee need with the realities of meeting a bottom line?

Corrine Sikorski: We are somewhat of a nonprofit store, so profit for stockholders is not our main focus. And so, sometimes, our bottom line suffers in our attempt to keep our wages up to at least a livable wage if we can. But it's definitely a challenge. And being a small store with lots of good customer service, that means more people attending to customers. It is a challenge.

David Fair: We're talking with the Ypsilanti Food Co-op general manager, Corrine Sikorski, on WEMU's Washtenaw United. It's clear through the course of our conversation, Corrine, that you view the co-op as an important part of the Ypsilanti area community. Part of the community mission right now is to become more equitable. How does the co-op contribute to greater diversity, equity and inclusion?

Corrine Sikorski: We formed a committee several years ago--a DEI committee--to help educate ourselves and our community about various aspects of the issues. We embrace our cultural differences and work to be inclusive in all we do. And some of the examples are the celebration of Latin Heritage Month and African-American History Month. We do various little stories in our newsletter and on Facebook--social media--to propel the acceptance and celebrating the wonderful foods, especially that our various cultures have to offer.

David Fair: Like me, you are a grandparent. And, like me, you have a love of great food. Unlike me, you also have a passion for gardening. How does the work you do at the co-op spillover into your personal life? Or perhaps, I've got that backwards. Perhaps, it's the other way around.

Corrine Sikorski: I guess it's both. It is a challenge getting my grandkids to appreciate good food. I've got them out in my garden as much as I can, and they love the dirt. So, there's a little bit of just playing in the dirt that spills over into, "Oh, there are some tomatoes to pick and eat right now!" So, I keep them occupied with that as much as I can. And I have to admit that getting them to eat the healthy food that I raised my daughter on has been a challenge. But we came up with a pizza challenge this summer, and they love pizza. So, we've been working on having as many healthy options as we can in when we eat pizza. It's a healthier pizza.

David Fair: I may have to hire you as a life guide.

Corrine Sikorski: Yeah, right!

David Fair: Well, listen, I really appreciate the conversation today, and I look forward to the opportunity to talk with you again! Thank you for speaking with us here on WEMU!

Corrine Sikorski: Thank you, David! It's a pleasure!

David Fair: That is Corrine Sikorski, general manager of the Ypsilanti Food Co-op and our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on the co-op, we have all the links and information you'll need on our website at wemu.org. Washtenaw United--it's produced in partnership with the United Way of Washtenaw County, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

