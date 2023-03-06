Downtown Ann Arbor street closures expected to return to boost businessses, walkability

Ann Arbor is expected to continue a practice of closing portions of downtown streets to encourage more foot traffic.

This was something that started at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. City council will vote on the issue at tonight’s meeting.

By blocking off Main Street from William Street to Washington Street, it gives restaurants and businesses some extra space to expand and gives the public a more walkable downtown.

The start date is yet to be determined but the closures will take place from Thursday at 4 p.m. until early Monday morning. In addition, seven days a week, Washington Street will be closed between Main Street and Ashley Street.

Sandra Andrade is the executive director of Main Street Ann Arbor.

“This creates a downtown community space for businesses to expand into and just for space for people to walk around in the street, you know, kids can run around, and it just creates a really nice environment. Last year, we engaged it with the music series and we hope to do that again this year.”

Andrade points out that there will be challenges with the ongoing construction on Main Street. But she says she says there is enough flexibility where they can work around it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org