Ann Arbor planning to create public bathrooms downtown with federal funds

Ann Arbor City Council voted to approve a $200,000 reallocation of federal funds. The American Rescue Plan dollars will begin the process of creating public restrooms downtown.

Last summer, the City of Ann Arbor held listening sessions and conducted surveys with downtown stakeholders. They wanted to know what the biggest concerns were. The lack of public bathrooms in the downtown area was the biggest concern and by a wide margin.

City administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says there are a lot of considerations when it comes to picking the right restroom units.

“Do you place it close to the street? Do you place it at the end of a block? Do you place it in the middle of a block? Does it need to be near a water source? Can you get one that is solar powered? All of those are considerations.”

A decision on what type of units to build will happen early in 2023. The Downtown Development Authority will also be funding the project.

