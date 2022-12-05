Ann Arbor Fire Department hoping to purchase ambulance if funding is approved

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is hoping to be approved to buy their own ambulance.

At tonight’s meeting, the Ann Arbor City Council are expected to vote to reallocate 500,000 American Rescue Plan dollars. $300,000 would go toward purchasing an ambulance for the fire department, and $200,000 will be earmarked for unspecified downtown improvements.

In the past, when Huron Valley Ambulance didn’t have any available rigs, the fire department would have to send out a fire truck to handle a medical emergency. So, for the last six months, the AAFD has been operating an ambulance provided by Huron Valley Ambulance.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the six-month trial proved the value of his department having its own rig.

“So, it’s worked out incredibly well. It really did exactly what we hoped it to, and that’s why we’re moving forward with the council for us to purchase our own ambulance and get self-licensed.”

Chief Kennedy says if the ambulance purchase is approved by city council, the goal is for it to be on the road by March.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

