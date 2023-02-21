Ann Arbor City Council calls for gun reforms after Michigan State mass shooting

In the wake of another mass shooting, local officials are trying to put pressure on the state legislature to make changes to gun laws. Last night, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for what they call common sense gun laws.

The resolution calls for five changes to be made to improve gun safety: Safe storage laws, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and red flag laws. It also calls for the restoration of local control over firearms on public property. Mayor Pro-Tem Travis Radina was one of the co-sponsors. He says the resolution is a good starting point.

“According to Everytown for Gun Safety, Michigan has only enacted 12 of the 50 most important gun safety policies that are out there and so we still have a lot of work to do. I’m just hoping that this time will be different and we’ll finally have the courage and decency to change some of our laws.”

Earlier in the day, the Democratically-controlled Michigan House of Representatives introduced a series of gun-related bills. Some of the issues were part of the resolution’s goals like universal background checks, secure storage laws and red flag laws.

