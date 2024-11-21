Cinema Chat: 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' open and there is a Save the Date message for a special celebration

CELEBRATE! THE MICHIGAN THEATER, “THE CIRCUS,” RUSS COLLINS, AND DEB POLICH

Come to the Michigan Theater on Sunday, January 5th, at 4:00 pm to celebrate four esteemed icons!

Icons 1 and 2: The Michigan Theater and Charlie Chaplin’s Academy Award-Winning cinema classic “The Circus.” Come celebrate the 97th anniversary of these two cinematic icon Sunday, January 5 at 4:00 PM.

Icons 3 and 4: We will also bid Bon Voyage to the cherished, long-tenured Executive Director of the Michigan and State Theatres, Russ Collins, and the esteemed Deb Polich, the award-winning Director of Artrain, Creative Washtenaw, and radio host of creative:impact. Russ and Deb (who are also husband and wife) are retiring from full-time work and will soon embark on a celebratory adventure, an ocean cruise around the world to celebrate over 40 years of service to the arts.

This 97th anniversary special event marks the beginning of a celebratory crescendo to the Michigan Theater’s 100th anniversary in 2028. The Michigan Theater opened on January 5, 1928. Chaplin’s “The Circus” premiered the very next day at the Mark Strand Theatre in New York City, to rave reviews and long lines at the box office.

Tickets for the special Michigan Theater birthday screening of “The Circus” and Bon Voyage party are now on sale. Do not miss this special celebration of a great film, the beautifully restored Michigan Theater, and Russ and Deb’s long and dedicated service to our community. Admission is only $12.50. Before the screening of “The Circus” there will be a special Barton Organ, preshow concert and overture by Michigan Theater Head Organist Andrew Rogers. After the screening there will be a post-screening reception on the stage of the Michigan Theater. The after-screening stage reception is only for Michigan Theater members and donors.

If you are not a member and wish to become a member before this special event, go to https://marquee-arts.org to enroll and qualify for the on-stage reception.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Wicked" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet," Broadway’s "The Color Purple") as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Also starring Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s "Spongebob Squarepants," "Fosse/Verdon"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights"), this is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, it is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

"Gladiator II" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Presented in association with the U-M Kelsey Museum of Archaeology.

Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people. From director Ridley Scott.

"Moana 2" — OPENS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. From directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller.

"Maria" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 AT THE MICHIGAN

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century. From acclaimed director Pablo Larraín ("Spencer", "Jackie"), the film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines the legendary diva in her final days as she reckons with her identity and life.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Deckard (Harrison Ford) is forced by the police Boss (M. Emmet Walsh) to continue his old job as Replicant Hunter. His assignment: eliminate four escaped Replicants from the colonies who have returned to Earth. Before starting the job, Deckard goes to the Tyrell Corporation and he meets Rachael (Sean Young), a Replicant girl he falls in love with. From director Ridley Scott.

"Music for Mushrooms" — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Feature a post-film discussion with the Michigan Psychedelic Society.

This is a narrative documentary highlighting the personal journey of shamanistic musician and filmmaker East Forest (Krishna-Trevor Oswalt) – a collaborator of the late Ram Dass – whose bold experiments pair music with guided psychedelic experiences to create spaces of healing for a fractured world.

The film captures East Forest as he performs guided ceremonial concerts that offer participants an immersive environment to confront their pain and fears, fostering hope, and moving them to re-engage with their own true north. His voice and music practices have garnered acclaim from worldwide fans, academic research institutions and fellow psychedelic leaders.

Weaving together interviews and conversations with artists, academics, and cultural experts in the fields of psychedelics, science, music and philosophy - voices like Ram Dass, Xochitl Ashe, Hanifo Nayo Washington, Spring Washam, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Jon Hopkins, Peter Broderick, ANNA, and more - the film explores first hand experiences, wisdom traditions, and data-backed evidence of how these timeless tools impact the human psyche, nervous system, and more.

"Le Samourai" — PLAYS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Noir International Film Series

In a career-defining performance, Alain Delon plays Jef Costello, a contract killer with samurai instincts. After carrying out a flawlessly planned hit, Jef finds himself caught between a persistent police investigator and a ruthless employer, and not even his armor of fedora and trench coat can protect him. An elegantly stylized masterpiece of cool by maverick director Jean-Pierre Melville, this is a razor-sharp cocktail of 1940s American gangster cinema and 1960s French pop culture—with a liberal dose of Japanese lone-warrior mythology.

"Warren Miller's 75" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

We're going big for 75 years! Featuring 10 all-new, original segments and a stacked lineup of athletes like snowboarders Shaun White, Zeb Powell, Toby Miller, Danny Davis, and 15-year-old phenom LJ Henriquez, plus skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Aaron Blunck, and many more.

Warner Bros. Cartoon Shorts — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

FREE for kids 12 & under! (must reserve free tickets)

Enjoy a laugh with friends and family as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and all of the Looney Tunes gang take over the silver screen of the historic main theater. The Michigan Theater will show a selection of Warner Bros. cartoons for all ages and offer the perfect pit-stop during the start of the busy holiday shopping season.

"White Christmas" (Sing-Along) — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Our annual Black Friday tradition returns! Join us for caroling from 7:00 - 7:30 PM with Randall Nicholls, song leader, and David Hufford on the Barton Organ - The film will begin at 7:30 PM after a brief introduction, please arrive early to grab your seats and concessions.

Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys' commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what's the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put Waverly and his business in the black! From director Michael Curtiz ("Casablanca").

"Love Actually" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon), Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary. From writer/director Richard Curtis.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — PLAYS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 AND MONDAY, DECEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there. From director Frank Capra and also starring Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, and Ann Arbor's own Virginia Patton Moss.

Free Holiday Classics Coming Soon:

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"A Real Pain"

Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

"Blitz"

A 2024 historical war drama film written, produced and directed by Steve McQueen. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson and Elliott Heffernan in his film debut. It had its world premiere as the opening film at the BFI London Film Festival on October 9, 2024.

Sir Steve McQueen's film follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

"Anora"

Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

From director Sean Baker ('The Florida Project', 'Tangerine') and WINNER of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

"Heretic"

A 2024 American horror thriller film written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024.

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

"Conclave"

A 2024 mystery-thriller film directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. It premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival on 30 August 2024. The film received critical acclaim, with Fiennes' performance being singled out for praise.

Cardinal Lawrence, tasked with organizing the election of the successor to the deceased pope, discovers the former pope had a secret that must be uncovered, concerning one or more of the candidates to succeed to the papacy.

"We Live in Time"

From director John Crowley ("Brooklyn") and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as Almut and Tobias, who are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

