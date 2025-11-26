© 2025 WEMU
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels ready to tackle goal of delivering 22,000 meals through December

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
"Rain or shine (or anything else!), (Ypsi Meals on Wheels) will deliver ~22,000 meals this holiday season."
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
/
Facebook
"Rain or shine (or anything else!), (Ypsi Meals on Wheels) will deliver ~22,000 meals this holiday season."

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels has announced a lofty goal of delivering over 22,000 meals over the course of this holiday season.

The food delivered monthly by Meals on Wheels in Ypsilanti has increased this year to 12,000 meals.

President and CEO Barbara Niess-May says this was caused by more people struggling to secure food benefits and rising food prices. She adds they’ve also seen more people choosing between spending money on food or medical expenses.

“Folks are expecting to be paying more for their health care, and they may not be able to actually take the medicine that they need to take.”

Niess-May says these factors have spurred Meals on Wheels to deliver 22,000 meals from now through December. She says by expanding their daily routes and volunteer efforts, they can surely accomplish their goal.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
